News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Met Office warns of 'thundery showers' and 'changeable conditions' on the way throughout West Yorkshire

The Met Office has warned of thundery showers as West Yorkshire continues to face unpredictable weather.
By Kara McKune
Published 30th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Despite June being named as one of the hottest on record, things have been very windy and wet during July – with the weather continuing to be unpredictable.

The latest Met Office forecast for the region, from August 1 to August 10, reads: “August is likely to start generally unsettled, with showers and outbreaks of rain, these perhaps turning heavy and thundery at times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Changeable conditions are expected to continue through the week with a mixture of sunshine and showers, as well as spells of rain across the UK.

The Met Office has warned residents of changing weather throughout the next week.The Met Office has warned residents of changing weather throughout the next week.
The Met Office has warned residents of changing weather throughout the next week.
Most Popular

"The wettest conditions are likely to be across the west, while the southeast is likely to see the best of any drier interludes.

"A similar set up is possible through the following week, with northwestern parts of the UK seeing majority of unsettled conditions.

Read More
New £50,000 grant announced to help communities within West Yorkshire tackle cli...

"There is a chance for winds to be strong at times, given the time of the year, especially in western areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Temperatures are likely to remain below average, with chance of mild nights towards later.”

However, there is hope for a warmer summer, with the long range forecast predicting sun, and higher temperatures, later into the month.

The Met Office’s long range forecast for the region says: “By the middle of the month, more settled conditions are likely, causing the showery regime to be reduced.

"Temperatures are generally expected to be around average for the time of year, perhaps becoming a little warmer by the end of this period.”

Related topics:Met OfficeWest Yorkshire