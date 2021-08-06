Wakefield's Tokyo 2020 Olympic athletes battle on

This year competitors are Amy-Eloise Markovc from Wakefield Harriers who is competed in the 5,000m, Ollie Wood from Wakefield competed in pursuit cycling, Abi Burton from Castleford competed in Rugby Sevens, Max Litchfield from Pontefract competed in in 400m IM (swimming), and Joe Litchfield, also from Pontefract competed in 200m IM (swimming).

Markovc is a 25-year-old from Stockport who is based in America at the University of Washington, but when she is back in Britain she runs for Wakefield.

Markovc finished 9th in the 5,000 women's with a personal best of 15:03.22.

Olympic rings

Abi Burton was part of the rugby sevens team GB team that lost 21-12 in a Bronze medal match against Fiji.

Max Litchfield came agonisingly close to a bronze medal in the Men’s 400m final on Sunday finishing fourth

Joe Litchfield finished 8th in the mens 200m individual medley.