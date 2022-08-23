Wakefield's winter of fun plans announced with dates for Light Up and Rhubarb festival

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer fun in the Wakefield district may be coming to an end but there is more free entertainment to look forward to as Wakefield Council announces its winter festival programme.

Light Up, coming to the district in November, returns for the third year running.

Taking place from Wednesday November 16 to Sunday November 27 2022, the festival will include spectacular light artworks, Christmas light switch-ons, festive markets, street entertainment, and choirs.

Light Up Wakefield will take over the city centre from Friday November 18 to Sunday November 20, for a full weekend of activities including a light installation trail and a festive craft market.

Festival partners, Wakefield BID, Trinity Walk, The Ridings Shopping Centre, CAPA College and Wakefield Cathedral will host festive activities from choirs, fair rides, live music, face painting, to Santa’s Grotto, workshops, and more.

An array of events will also take place across the district in Pontefract, Castleford, South Elmsall, and Knottingley, and at The Hepworth Wakefield and the National Coal Mining Museum.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Rhubarb Festival promises three days of foodie delights including chef demos, family entertainment and the all-important food and drink market.

Dedicated to the district’s favourite vegetable, the celebration weekend will run from Friday February 24 to Sunday February 26 2023.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “We’ve had an incredible summer with thousands of people coming along to the Castleford Roman Festival in June, the Pontefract Liquorice Festival in July, and A Grand Day Out in August.

“And whilst people have been enjoying these, our teams have been busy preparing for the autumn and winter because we all need some fun and cheer during the dark, cold, winter months.

“Make a note in your diary and keep a look out for more details on what there will be to do and see. We’ll be revealing more closer to the time.”