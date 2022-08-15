Wakefield’s Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park is looking for actors to provide a fright this Halloween

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you fancy getting paid to scare people?

The Yorkshire Scare Grounds in Wakefield is looking for actors to take part in the county's largest scare attraction.

The attraction is now auditioning for actors, who will be paid for their role.

The Scream Park is open on select evenings throughout October and says it's Yorkshire's biggest, scariest and most exciting Halloween destination.

A post on its Facebook page said: “We are looking for scary people to our terrifying team this Halloween season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, we want to hear from you.

“All roles are paid, including paid makeup time, holiday pay and a meal on duty.”

Its website says the “haunted house” attraction is built on an historic 24 acre estate and is designed to "thrill, scare and entertain you with live actors, authentic sets, atmospheric lighting and sound and static and moving props."