Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour’s Daniel Wilton was elected to Wakefield Council last week to represent Normanton ward.

Coun Wilton, who describes himself as ‘Normanton born and bred’, was a pupil at Freeston Academy and has lived in the area all of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I am immensely proud to be elected to represent my hometown.

Daniel Wilton became Wakefield Council's youngest ever politician when he was elected to represent Normanton ward at the election on Friday May 3, 2024.

“It is the privilege of my life to serve the area I have always called home and where my family and friends live.

“Some people look down on younger politicians. But I think it’s really important that we elect people with a wide range of lived experiences to reflect the people they represent.

“I’m determined to give Normanton my all – working alongside my fantastic, hardworking colleagues Julie Medford and Armaan Khan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In fact, just the day after the count, I was already getting stuck in, with our first local surgery.”

Daniel Wilton (left) became Wakefield Council's youngest ever councillor when he was elected to represent Normanton ward. Jack Hemingway (right), the council's deputy leader, previously held the record for youngest councillor when he was elected.

Coun Wilton was one of two councillors elected for Normanton on Friday.

He was selected to run with Coun Medford for a vacant seat following the resignation of Isabel Owen in March.

Coun Medford said: “I’m really pleased that Daniel has been elected to serve as my ward colleague, alongside councillor Khan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Daniel will make an amazing councillor. He is enthusiastic, dedicated and hardworking.

Shabaan Saleem (right), won Wakefield South ward for Labour by 58 votes at the local elections on Friday May 3, 2024.

“I first met Daniel back in 2021, when I first stood for election. He’s been an integral party of the Labour Party in Normanton ever since.

“Thank you to all those in Normanton who put their trust in Daniel and I. We won’t let you down.”

Coun Wilton takes the record for Wakefield’s youngest councillor from Jack Hemingway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hemingway, now the council’s deputy leader, was also aged 21 when he was first elected in 2012.

Normanton councillors Julie Medford and Daniel Wilton

In a message posted on X congratulating his colleague, Coun Hemingway said: “As a certain opposition politician once said, ‘I was the future once’. Proud to be able to hand over my record as Wakefield’s youngest ever elected councillor.”

Another 21-year-old also won a Wakefield Council seat at the same election.

Shabaan Saleem, who is three weeks older than Coun Wilton, caused an upset by winning Wakefield South for Labour by 58 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South ward is traditionally a Conservative stronghold but was taken by Labour on a day which saw the party gain eight seats.

Coun Saleem said: “As a newly elected young councillor in Wakefield district, I have consistently championed causes related to social justice and community well-being.

“From my background in the public sector and my core belief in prioritising the needs of individuals, I am guided by the principle of putting people first in all my decision-making processes.”I know many people have lost trust in politics, and I know it’s important to restore that trust.

“We must work together to break down barriers to opportunities, and I want to be a role model for other young people.