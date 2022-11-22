The little swimmers from across the region took to the water in their Puddle Ducks swimming lessons wearing their pyjamas to raise much-needed funds for the children’s charity Children’s Hospital Pyjamas.

They had lots of fun and laughter, but it also has a serious side which is giving them the chance to experience what it feels like to swim when clothed helping them to learn vital techniques should they accidentally fall into water.

Children’s Hospital Pyjamas is a UK based charity that collects donations of brand new pyjamas for children aged from newborn to eighteen.

The young swimmers raised over £1400 for the children's charity.

Faye Burrell, of Puddle Ducks Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and South Leeds, said: “We recently heard about Children’s Hospital Pyjamas, it’s a fabulous charity.

"The children had a great time, they really loved the fundraising element of the week, knowing they were supporting poorly or less fortunate children local to us.”

Puddle Ducks Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and South Leeds’s donation will be used by the charity to provide pyjamas to local hospitals, hospices, school hospital teams and women’s refuges including Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Children’s Hospital Pyjamas recognise that no child wants to be in a hospital, but if they have to be, they don’t want to be wearing a hospital gown.

With these valuable donations they can ensure more children who are inpatients in their receiving hospitals will be gifted a brand-new pair of comfy pyjamas, knowing that someone is wishing them a speedy recovery and thinking of them.

Faye added: “We are thrilled to have used our pyjama week to fundraise for the charity.

"We have been blown away by the generosity of our little swimmers, their family and friends for providing donations and we want to say a big thank you.”

To find out more about Puddle Ducks and their baby, toddler and school age swimming lessons across Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and South Leeds please contact 01924 826238 or visit