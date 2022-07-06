Walton’s Annual classic Car Show, sponsored by The New Inn Walton and Crofton Garage is set
to go ahead next Sunday.
The annual event hosted by community group, Work for Walton, has been running since
2017 except for in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The community group held the esteemed car show last year and was well attended despite
being under “strict restrictions.”
The car show hosted 250 classic vehicles last year and has over 150 cars already registered
for the event next weekend.
Usually, cars can just turn up on the day but because of Covid-19 guidelines, they had to
turn away classic motors as they were at maximum capacity.
This year, there is no limit on how many cars can pre-book or turn up on the day.
The event is free to enter for spectators and costs £5 for cars and £3 for motorcycles to be
on display, which will go towards installing a third defibrillator in the village.
Wendy Parker, one of the committee members of the community interest company (CIC)
Work for Walton, said: “The Classic Car Show is organised by Working for Walton and we
organise three major events in the village every year.
“We organise The Classic Car show which is in July, a Scarecrow Festival weekend in
September and the lights switch on in the first week of December.”
The car show has disabled parking and is accessible for loos so that it is “inclusive of all
people.”
Over 1000 people are expected to turn up throughout the day, with some people staying for
the whole show and others nipping around.
There's plenty going on throughout the day. Live music will be performed by The Washboard
Resonators as well as a tombola to raise much-needed funds for the defibrillator.
Hot food, pizzas and beer will also be available to purchase.
Wendy added: “We are really excited to host the show this year. We expect 1000 people to
turn up, not at once but throughout the day.
“We are not just a classic car show, we’ve got loads of things going on. Over the years,
we’ve built on the attractions.
“We’ve got a gentleman from Doncaster who runs a bird sanctuary, who will be bringing
some birds of prey along.
“We’ve also got a festival hair marquee where a local hairdresser will be doing all sorts of
hair dos and giving the proceeds to Working for Walton.
“For the first time, we will have a gin stall alongside all of the usual stalls you would expect to
have at a car show.”
Entry is free of all spectators or £5 for classic cars and £3 for motorcycles. The event takes
place from 10am-4pm at Walton Sports and Social Club, Shay Lane Walton WF2 6LA on
Sunday, July 17.