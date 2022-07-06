Hundreds of cars are expected to turn up at the Classic Car Show.

Walton’s Annual classic Car Show, sponsored by The New Inn Walton and Crofton Garage is set

to go ahead next Sunday.

The annual event hosted by community group, Work for Walton, has been running since

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be the fifth annual Classic Car Show.

2017 except for in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The community group held the esteemed car show last year and was well attended despite

being under “strict restrictions.”

The car show hosted 250 classic vehicles last year and has over 150 cars already registered

for the event next weekend.

The event is organised by the hyper-local community interest company, Work for Walton.

Usually, cars can just turn up on the day but because of Covid-19 guidelines, they had to

turn away classic motors as they were at maximum capacity.

This year, there is no limit on how many cars can pre-book or turn up on the day.

The event is free to enter for spectators and costs £5 for cars and £3 for motorcycles to be

on display, which will go towards installing a third defibrillator in the village.

Wendy Parker, one of the committee members of the community interest company (CIC)

Work for Walton, said: “The Classic Car Show is organised by Working for Walton and we

organise three major events in the village every year.

“We organise The Classic Car show which is in July, a Scarecrow Festival weekend in

September and the lights switch on in the first week of December.”

The car show has disabled parking and is accessible for loos so that it is “inclusive of all

people.”

Over 1000 people are expected to turn up throughout the day, with some people staying for

the whole show and others nipping around.

There's plenty going on throughout the day. Live music will be performed by The Washboard

Resonators as well as a tombola to raise much-needed funds for the defibrillator.

Hot food, pizzas and beer will also be available to purchase.

Wendy added: “We are really excited to host the show this year. We expect 1000 people to

turn up, not at once but throughout the day.

“We are not just a classic car show, we’ve got loads of things going on. Over the years,

we’ve built on the attractions.

“We’ve got a gentleman from Doncaster who runs a bird sanctuary, who will be bringing

some birds of prey along.

“We’ve also got a festival hair marquee where a local hairdresser will be doing all sorts of

hair dos and giving the proceeds to Working for Walton.

“For the first time, we will have a gin stall alongside all of the usual stalls you would expect to

have at a car show.”

Entry is free of all spectators or £5 for classic cars and £3 for motorcycles. The event takes

place from 10am-4pm at Walton Sports and Social Club, Shay Lane Walton WF2 6LA on