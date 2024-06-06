WARNING distressing image: Dog found floating in the water in Knottingley canal with brick tied to his body
Members of the public found the dog’s body, thought to be a male black and tan terrier, on May 23, after seeing it floating in the water close to Whitley Bridge train station.
The dog’s body had been weighted down with a brick tied around his neck with blue twine.
North Yorkshire Police are making enquiries, and RSPCA Inspector Tom Hutton is also appealing to the people in the local area for more information.
Tom said: “This was a very upsetting discovery for people to make and I’m concerned about how the dog’s body came to be in the canal.
"It appears a brick has been used to sink the body, but at this stage it’s difficult to tell when and how the dog died.
“There’s a fairly strong current in the canal which means it’s likely the body was put in the water elsewhere, and has floated downstream before rising to the surface.
“The dog is microchipped, and the details on the chip suggest his name is Jasper and he was around seven years old, but the owner’s details are out of date.
“I’m keen to find out more information from anyone who recognises him. I can be contacted in complete confidence on our Inspector’s appeal line number on 0300 123 8018.”