Passengers are being warned to allow extra time if flying from Manchester Airport this summer.

Parts of the busy M56 by the airport will be closed overnight on several dates in June and July for "important wear and tear work".

The work, which includes resurfacing some slip roads, will take place between 9pm and 5am on weekdays, ending at 7am on weekends.

National Highways said drivers would need to "leave a little bit of extra time to get to work or check-in for flights".

Work to lay the new surface will begin on June 10 between junction five at the airport and junction six at Hale Barns.

The entire eastbound carriageway, between Junction 6 and Junction 4, will shut overnight on June 11 and 12, and again between July 8 and 10, with diversions in place.

The eastbound road between J7 and J5 will also be closed between June 24 and 26, and July 4 and 5.