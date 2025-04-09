Warning issued over open water swimming as temperatures set rise this week in Wakefield
Swimming in open water is extremely dangerous as hidden dangers can lurk beneath the surface.
This can include discarded waste which can trap people, as well as slippery rocks and sudden changes in water depth.
Previous warm and sunny weather has seen people risking their lives, and sadly losing their lives, by swimming in open water– despite signs warning them not to.
People are also being urged to remember that lighting fires or bringing any kind of barbecue equipment, including single-use barbecue trays, to parks or green spaces is not allowed.
Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “It looks like we’re going to be getting some welcome warm spring sunshine towards the end of this week.
"I know when the weather is hot, some people may be tempted to go into the water for what appears to be a cooling dip, but swimmers have no idea of what is under the surface.
“Tangles of weeds and rubbish could trap a swimmer and put them in danger of drowning or severe injury.
"The water can also become dangerously cold when it gets deeper. If you see anyone in danger, please call 999 immediately.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.