Warning to motorists after spate of thefts from vehicles in Wakefield city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers say that earlier this month, there was a spate of theft from motor vehicles within Wakefield city centre and surrounding areas.
In all cases, the targeted vehicles were damaged, either smashed window or force used against doors, Sat Navs and dash cams were stolen.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from Wakefield Central North NPT conducted plain clothes and uniformed patrols in the area during the early hours of January 14, 15 and 16, which lead to two male suspects being arrested following an incident at a city centre car park.
"The attacked vehicle had its front passenger window smashed and a dash cam was stolen.
"Following interview, the suspects were released on bail to allow for forensic opportunities to be explored.
"Both were given strict bail conditions, not to enter the city centre and not to associate with each other.”
They added that during the late night and early hour patrols, officers engaged and challenged numerous people walking the streets and submitted intelligence reports accordingly.
“One male was stopped and arrested after police checks revealed that he was wanted for several theft from shop offences.”
Over the last few days, police have received reports of further thefts from motor vehicles.
They’re now advising people leaving their cars in the city centre to remember to lock their vehicles.
"Criminals are walking around the city centre, trying car door handles, don’t make it easy for these opportunist thieves.”