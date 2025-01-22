Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield police have issued a warning to motorists visiting the city centre following reports of thefts from cars in the area.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say that earlier this month, there was a spate of theft from motor vehicles within Wakefield city centre and surrounding areas.

In all cases, the targeted vehicles were damaged, either smashed window or force used against doors, Sat Navs and dash cams were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from Wakefield Central North NPT conducted plain clothes and uniformed patrols in the area during the early hours of January 14, 15 and 16, which lead to two male suspects being arrested following an incident at a city centre car park.

Warning to motorists after spate of thefts from vehicles in Wakefield city centre

"The attacked vehicle had its front passenger window smashed and a dash cam was stolen.

"Following interview, the suspects were released on bail to allow for forensic opportunities to be explored.

"Both were given strict bail conditions, not to enter the city centre and not to associate with each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that during the late night and early hour patrols, officers engaged and challenged numerous people walking the streets and submitted intelligence reports accordingly.

“One male was stopped and arrested after police checks revealed that he was wanted for several theft from shop offences.”

Over the last few days, police have received reports of further thefts from motor vehicles.

They’re now advising people leaving their cars in the city centre to remember to lock their vehicles.

"Criminals are walking around the city centre, trying car door handles, don’t make it easy for these opportunist thieves.”