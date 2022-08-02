Warning to Spanish holidaymakers as pilots announce August strikes over working conditions

A new alert added on Monday advises all travellers to Spain to "consult airlines" as flights may be disrupted amid a number of planned airline strikes.

The guidance says: "Possible strike action may cause some disruption to flights to and from Spain. You should consult your airline for updates prior to travel."

The strike action will mainly affect the airports of Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, Seville and Palma de Mallorca. Both national and international connections will be disrupted.

The UK Foreign Office has updated its advice and issued a warning to people travelling to Spain.

Ryanair staff are set to strike on dates across a five-month period and after walk-outs in June and July, two Spanish Ryanair cabin crew unions, Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) and Sitcpla, have called for a strike that will last five months running from August 8 through to January 7 2023.

EasyJet has also announced further strike action. Its pilots based in Spain will walk out for nine days in August amid a row over pay and working conditions.