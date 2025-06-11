Warning to Wakefield motorists after spike in catalytic converter thefts from Renault Master vans

West Yorkshire Police are urging motorists to be extra vigilant following a spike in catalytic converter thefts from Renault Master vans.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the thefts often happen quickly and in broad daylight, and the converters are targeted for the precious metals they contain.

Thieves typically strike in car parks, industrial estates, and residential streets, especially where vans are parked overnight or in secluded areas.

Crime prevention advice:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire police have seen a recent spike in catalytic converter thefts targeting Renault Master vans.

Park Smart – park in a well lit, secure area close to building entrances or CCTV cameras

Security enhancements – consider installing a catalytic converter lock or cage (especially designed for high-risk vehicles like the Renault Master). Use a vehicle alarm that triggers on vibration or tilting.

Mark and Register – Have your catalytic converter etched with a unique serial number or painted with a high temperature marking kit. Register the marking with the National Scrap Metal Database to help track stolen parts.

Stay Alert – Report suspicious activity near vehicles immediately – especially individuals loitering with jacks or cutting tools. Encourage local businesses and neighbours to be aware and share this message.

If you see a crime in progress, call 999.

To report suspicious activity or a theft after it has occurred, call 101or report online via the West Yorkshire Police website.