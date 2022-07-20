Waste company to rent out big bins as cold tubs - for just £10 a week

But one waste company has plentiful supplies of one essential ready to go - brand new and clean wheeled bins for rental as cold tubs – just fill them with water and slide yourself in!

Divert.co.uk says it’s the ideal solution to cool down, and the best part is that when the sun goes in, you can simply send it back.

Divert.co.uk spokesman, Mark Hall, said: “We’re absolutely certain this will be a big hit with families up and down the UK and with prices from £10 a week, we’ve got deals for every budget.

“Cost and installation of cold tubs can come to over £1,000, and that sort of money makes us shiver, so this is a 100% genuine and unique offer available to households and businesses in the UK.

"Instead of all that cost and bother of a purpose-built cold tub, you get a low-cost alternative for a tiny fraction of the price, with free installation. You literally wheel it into your garden and fill her up! And when you’re done with it, you just give us a call and we’ll take it away."

Mark said all you need to supply is the water and optional ice and you can choose your own new, clean and sterile bin, with lockable wheels for your safety.

“And because these are industry standard wheeled bins, they won’t puncture or leak, meaning you and the family get 24/7 entertainment," he said.

An icy cold plunge can also help with a number of ailments and complaints.

Just be advised that sudden submersion in very cold water can be risky so common sense is advised.

If you’re still unsure it’s always best to check with a healthcare professional first.

“We’ve got absolutely loads of clean and sterile bins ready to go, so why not rent them out to people crazy enough to submerge themselves in icy water for the fun of it?"