Watch and relive nights out at Casanovas and Rooftop Gardens in the 1980s

Remember Casanovas and Rooftop Gardens?

Here’s footage filmed at the popular twin Wakefield nightclubs back in the 1980s.

The infamous Rooftop Gardens and Casanovas was a pull for thousands of revellers throughout the 1980s – with many travelling from all over the north of England.

Football fans travelling to watch Leeds United would stop off for a night out and there was no shortage of stag parties flocking to the city for a knees-up.

Famed for its 10p a pint night, its laser show and its legendary rooftop garden, the night spot often saw visits from big named DJs.

And linked club Casanovas was a popular haunt, especially on teen scene night when up and coming acts would often play.

And the nightspot was a venue for The Hitman and Her – a television show hosted by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan was a late night clubbing show shown in the early hours of Sunday mornings.

Take a look back to the golden era - you might even spot yourself on the dance floor!