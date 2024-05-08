Watch: Breathtaking giant dragon puppet heading to Wakefield this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award winning Hatchling dragon is the world’s first and largest human-operated puppet to fly and will be joined by artists and puppeteers from across West Yorkshire for its second ever flight

The three-day performance engages hundreds of local residents and community groups and is expected to draw crowds of thousands to the city as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, the huge 366-day programme of cultural and creative activity.

Standing taller than a double decker bus, The Hatchling, is brought to life by a world-class team of designers, kite flyers and puppeteers.

Last seen leading the celebrations at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, The Hatchling dragon is the world’s first and largest human-operated puppet to fly. (Photo courtesy of Trigger (c) Dom_Moore)

During the August bank holiday weekend, the magnificent creature will hatch from its egg before exploring and performing through the city centre and taking flight over water in in a breathtaking finale at Pugneys Country Park on Sunday, August 25.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “We are excited to be welcoming The Hatchling to join us in celebrating our culture and community as we reach the halfway point of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.

“The Hatchling is a captivating way to showcase our creativity, entertain the crowds with amazing performances and put the Wakefield district firmly on the map as a cultural hotspot for what is sure to be an unforgettable experience.”

The performance is free to attend with entertainment happening throughout the bank holiday weekend on August 23 to 25.

Conceived by Trigger’s Creative Director Angie Bual, The Hatchling encourages the community to interact with the mythical visitor, showcasing what makes Wakefield unique and celebrate a sense of local pride.

Angie said: “Community engagement and creating mass participative opportunities for engagement in cultural experiences is at the heart of The Hatchling’s purpose. The Hatchling will celebrate the talent, energy and vibrant cultural landscape of Wakefield District, inspiring not only the people who live here but everyone who comes together to experience her transformation from across the UK.

“Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 will be The Hatchling’s third outing and only her second ever flight. If you missed her World Premiere in Plymouth in 2021, now is your chance to experience The Hatchling and the power of spectacular public art to bring people together.”

Designer Carl Robertshaw (Super Bowl Halftime Show, Kylie Minogue) and Director Mervyn Millar (War Horse) will be joined by artists and puppeteers from across West Yorkshire for this spectacular event showcasing the best of local talent and creativity, as well as a huge community engagement programme underway involving hundreds of residents from the Wakefield District.

The Hatchling is just one element in a packed programme for 2024 which includes a series of festivals, exhibitions, talks and activities in the Wakefield district as well as major events from key partner organisations including The Hepworth and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

The year of celebration will be a catalyst for inward investment and boost the visitor economy. And will offer people across Wakefield district the chance to get involved in culture and creativity, experiencing the positive role it plays in their community.