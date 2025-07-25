Wakefield is backing the Lionesses to bring the trophy home after the England national team reached the final of the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lionesses secured their place in the final with a 2-1 win over Italy in extra-time and will take on Spain on Sunday 27 July, kicking off at 5pm (BST).

The big screen at Wakefield Exchange (WX) will be showing the game live from 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is free, and all the family are welcome to cheer the team on.

Watch England take on Spain on the big screen at WX this Sunday.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We’re delighted that the Lionesses have yet again made it to the final of the Euros.

" It is a massive achievement. Win or lose, the inspirational women representing our country have already created a legacy for future generations.

“WX will be a great venue for everyone to get behind this amazing team. And cheer them on to victory on Sunday.”