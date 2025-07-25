Watch England in the Euro ’25 final on the big screen at Wakefield Exchange
The Lionesses secured their place in the final with a 2-1 win over Italy in extra-time and will take on Spain on Sunday 27 July, kicking off at 5pm (BST).
The big screen at Wakefield Exchange (WX) will be showing the game live from 4pm.
The event is free, and all the family are welcome to cheer the team on.
Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We’re delighted that the Lionesses have yet again made it to the final of the Euros.
" It is a massive achievement. Win or lose, the inspirational women representing our country have already created a legacy for future generations.
“WX will be a great venue for everyone to get behind this amazing team. And cheer them on to victory on Sunday.”
