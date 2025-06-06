WATCH: First look at £100million Leeds Bradford Airport expansion ahead of new terminal opening

Passengers from selected flights from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) will get an exclusive look at its new £100million terminal expansion.

Phase One of the transformation is almost complete, and LBA has announced that some arriving passengers will be selected to go through the new arrivals process as part of a trial run, ahead of the terminal’s official opening.

The new process includes an upgraded passport control area, a new baggage reclaim area and cutting-edge technology. It is hoped all of the new developments will translate into a smoother journey for passengers through the airport.

Phase Two of the project, which focuses on redeveloping and refurbishing the existing terminal, is set to start imminently.

John Cunliffe, Commercial Director at LBA, said: “This is a huge milestone for our airport and passengers will get a real feel for our new terminal experience within this testing phase.

“There are a few scenarios that we need to trial before we can reveal when the doors will open full-time, so we’re looking forward to seeing how this phase goes and the initial reactions of our passengers in the coming weeks.

“The changes we are bringing in as part of phase two will impact the usual passenger flows, and for that we apologise in advance and ask for your patience. It’s essential for us to continue to transform at pace ahead of completion next year. We’d like to thank passengers in advance for their understanding.”

Phase Two works will lead to some changes to the usual passenger flows, particularly for those departing from the airport once the new terminal building opens.

Passengers can expect changes, including hoardings and scaffolding at the front of the building, as well as changes to the meet and great car parking area and bus pick up and drop off zones.