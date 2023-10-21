WATCH: Man finds evidence of 'ghost' in Wakefield Cathedral - and says it spoke to him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Vernon, who has been a paranormal investigator for more than 40 years, claimed the ghost was the spirit of a 12th century monk called Father Daniel.

The video, which was taken in 2016, shows footage of a ghost-like figure floating within the cathedral.

Mark Vernon caught the video of the ghost in Wakefield Cathedral. (Picture: Mark Vernon)

Mark said: "I was investigating it for 40 minutes - I caught a ghost, a shadow man, walking past my camera in broad daylight."

The ghost hunter claimed the spirit even spoke to him during the encounter.

"If you listen carefully when it appears, I do believe he says ‘I'm here’.

"He has a bit of a saucy mouth, I'm afraid."

Mark is adamant there are more ghosts in the historic building.