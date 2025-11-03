Watch: Trailer for Sky's Christmas movie ‘Tinsel Town’ featuring Kiefer Sutherland drops

By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 20:00 GMT
The movie filmed scenes at Wakefield' Theatre Royal. (Image Credit @Sky UK)placeholder image
The movie filmed scenes at Wakefield' Theatre Royal. (Image Credit @Sky UK)
Hollywood comes to Wakefield this Christmas!

Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson are bringing some tinsel to theatres – and it was partly filmed at Wakefield’s Theatre Royal!

Most Popular

In February this year, people from around the district were encouraged to apply to become extras to make up the audience within the Theatre Royal for scenes in Sky’s big new Christmas movie, Tinsel Town – and now the trailer has been released!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Starring Emmy Award-winning Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson, alongside Derek Jacobi, Jason Manford and Danny Dyer, Tinsel Town tells the story of a washed-up Hollywood action hero (Sutherland) who takes a role in a small English village’s quirky Christmas pantomime, Cinderella,where he finds unexpected inspiration through the show’s straight-talking dance instructor (Wilson – who gives the Yorkshire accent a shot!)

The movie

Sky Original Film Tinsel Town will be coming to Sky Cinema on December 5.

Related topics:HollywoodWakefieldSkyRebel WilsonCinderellaTheatre RoyalDanny Dyer
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice