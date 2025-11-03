Watch: Trailer for Sky's Christmas movie ‘Tinsel Town’ featuring Kiefer Sutherland drops

The movie filmed scenes at Wakefield' Theatre Royal. (Image Credit @Sky UK)

Hollywood comes to Wakefield this Christmas!

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson are bringing some tinsel to theatres – and it was partly filmed at Wakefield’s Theatre Royal!

In February this year, people from around the district were encouraged to apply to become extras to make up the audience within the Theatre Royal for scenes in Sky’s big new Christmas movie, Tinsel Town – and now the trailer has been released!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starring Emmy Award-winning Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson, alongside Derek Jacobi, Jason Manford and Danny Dyer, Tinsel Town tells the story of a washed-up Hollywood action hero (Sutherland) who takes a role in a small English village’s quirky Christmas pantomime, Cinderella,where he finds unexpected inspiration through the show’s straight-talking dance instructor (Wilson – who gives the Yorkshire accent a shot!)

The movie

Sky Original Film Tinsel Town will be coming to Sky Cinema on December 5.