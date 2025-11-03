Watch: Trailer for Sky's Christmas movie ‘Tinsel Town’ featuring Kiefer Sutherland drops
Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson are bringing some tinsel to theatres – and it was partly filmed at Wakefield’s Theatre Royal!
In February this year, people from around the district were encouraged to apply to become extras to make up the audience within the Theatre Royal for scenes in Sky’s big new Christmas movie, Tinsel Town – and now the trailer has been released!
Starring Emmy Award-winning Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson, alongside Derek Jacobi, Jason Manford and Danny Dyer, Tinsel Town tells the story of a washed-up Hollywood action hero (Sutherland) who takes a role in a small English village’s quirky Christmas pantomime, Cinderella,where he finds unexpected inspiration through the show’s straight-talking dance instructor (Wilson – who gives the Yorkshire accent a shot!)
The movie
Sky Original Film Tinsel Town will be coming to Sky Cinema on December 5.