WATCH: Wakefield Council is spreading the love this Valentine's Day with video starring a doctor, a soldier, a policeman and a social worker

Working with key local services across the district to deliver the message, the council has commissioned a poem from Wakefield born, well-known local performance poet Matt Abbott to convey a message of hope and achievement to resonate with the public.

Key workers across the district have each recorded a line of the poem which has been edited together and includes a doctor, a vaccine administrator, a soldier, a policeman, a social worker and a deaf interpreter.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health said: “Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to recognise the ones we love. What better way to reflect on how much we love our communities?

“I am proud of how our district continues to work together to protect each other. Every mask worn, every pair of sanitized hands and every booster jab has made a huge difference and I would like to thank every Wakefield resident for the personal sacrifices they have made.

“With rates still high, we still need to carry on playing our part to keep each other safe. That includes wearing a face-covering in indoor places and lateral flow testing before meeting up with friends.”

Although restrictions across the country have been lifted, the campaign also encourages people to keep doing what they can to keep their loved ones protected.

Messages encourage residents to be kind and caring, reminding people that some members of our community are feeling anxious and vulnerable and that we need to remember to be friendly and considerate of one another.