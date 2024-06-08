WATCH: Wakefield Trinity lift the 1895 Cup after beating Sheffield Eagles in the final at Wembley
After 45 long years, Wakefield Trinity were back at Wembley – and they’re heading home to West Yorkshire with a trophy.
Trinity thrashed Sheffield Eagles 50-6 in this evening’s 1895 Cup final at the national stadium, much to the delight of the 10,000 fans who made the long trip south from Wakefield.
After the final whistle, captain Matty Ashurst led his victorious side up the famous steps to lift the trophy.
And Luke Gale collected his award for man of the match.
Watch the moment the Trinity fans had been waiting for in the late evening sunshine.
