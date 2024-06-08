WATCH: Wakefield Trinity lift the 1895 Cup after beating Sheffield Eagles in the final at Wembley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After 45 long years, Wakefield Trinity were back at Wembley – and they’re heading home to West Yorkshire with a trophy.

Trinity thrashed Sheffield Eagles 50-6 in this evening’s 1895 Cup final at the national stadium, much to the delight of the 10,000 fans who made the long trip south from Wakefield.

After the final whistle, captain Matty Ashurst led his victorious side up the famous steps to lift the trophy.

And Luke Gale collected his award for man of the match.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...