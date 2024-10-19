WATCH: Wakefield Trinity players and staff lift the Championship trophy after winning 2024 Grand Final
With the 1895 Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield already in the trophy cabinet, Trinity faced Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final on Saturday night.
In front of more than 8,000 fans at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield thrashed their French opponents 36-0 to win the league title.
Derrell Olpherts and Jermaine McGillvary both grabbed a brace of tries, while Matty Ashurst, Iain Thornley and Oliver Pratt also crossed the whitewash.
It was also a special night for Max Jowitt as he broke the all-time record for most points scored by a player in a single season in the history of rugby league.
