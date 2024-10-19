WATCH: Wakefield Trinity players and staff lift the Championship trophy after winning 2024 Grand Final

By Dominic Brown
Published 19th Oct 2024, 22:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It was a night to remember for Wakefield Trinity’s players, staff and fans as the club completed the treble in 2024.

With the 1895 Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield already in the trophy cabinet, Trinity faced Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final on Saturday night.

In front of more than 8,000 fans at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield thrashed their French opponents 36-0 to win the league title.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derrell Olpherts and Jermaine McGillvary both grabbed a brace of tries, while Matty Ashurst, Iain Thornley and Oliver Pratt also crossed the whitewash.

It was also a special night for Max Jowitt as he broke the all-time record for most points scored by a player in a single season in the history of rugby league.

Related topics:Wakefield TrinityTrinityWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice