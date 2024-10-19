WATCH: Wakefield Trinity players and staff lift the Championship trophy after winning 2024 Grand Final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a night to remember for Wakefield Trinity’s players, staff and fans as the club completed the treble in 2024.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the 1895 Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield already in the trophy cabinet, Trinity faced Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final on Saturday night.

In front of more than 8,000 fans at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield thrashed their French opponents 36-0 to win the league title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derrell Olpherts and Jermaine McGillvary both grabbed a brace of tries, while Matty Ashurst, Iain Thornley and Oliver Pratt also crossed the whitewash.

It was also a special night for Max Jowitt as he broke the all-time record for most points scored by a player in a single season in the history of rugby league.