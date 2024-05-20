‘We are a force to be reckoned with’: Council plan to be ‘more aggressive’ to attract investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council’s leader said plans are in place to be ‘more aggressive’ in attracting investment to the district.

Denise Jeffery described the local authority as ‘a force to be reckoned with’ as she outlined the priorities for the new municipal year.

Coun Jeffery made the comments after Labour tightened its grip on the council at the local elections.

The party now holds 56 out of 63 council seats after making eight gains at the ballot box earlier this month.

Coun Jeffery said: “We were in the best financial state of any of the West Yorkshire councils.

“I think we are a force to be reckoned with. It’s not all about Leeds.

“I’m not knocking Leeds, but everybody expects the investment to go to there.

“But we have a lot of interest now from people wanting to come to Wakefield because it doesn’t cost as much and they can still be in London in less than two hours.

Paul Kempe, Director of City and Provincial Properties, and Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, at the site of phase two of the Tileyard North project.

“We are well placed and we are going to be more aggressive in attracting investment from other areas.”

“Working with our new chief executive (Tony Reeves) and our new team, that is what we are going to do.”

Coun Jeffery said regeneration projects across the district are also a top priority for the new team of officers.

Almost £49m from the government’s Towns Fund was secured for Wakefield and Castleford in 2019.

Coun Jeffery said residents should soon start to see both projects develop at pace.

She added: “All the other stuff that we are doing will really start to come to fruition.

“I know people think ‘they have had the money, what have they done with it?’.

“But it takes a long time for us to acquire buildings and start the process.

“We have got a new chief executive now who has regeneration in his core.

“He has some brilliant ideas – give us another six months.

“I think the West Yorkshire Major (Tracy Brabin) has recognised Wakefield’s work.

“We want to get business partners to invest and work with us rather than doing it on our own. There are few coming forward already.”

Coun Jeffery said the gains made at this year’s elections represent a ‘high mark’ for Labour in Wakefield.

The party expects the Conservatives to claw back some of the loses at the next ‘all out’ election in 2026.

She said: “Yes it was amazing for us. We got the best results in the country.

“All the new councillors that have been elected are over the moon. It’s exciting for them.

“But in 2026 it’s an all out election and we will probably have a Labour government by then.

“We have had this before over the years. It’s swings and roundabouts.

“The Tories will get some seats back.

“You can’t guarantee that in every ward people will vote three Labour.

“We are not crowing over this result. Yes, we are thrilled and it was a great day.

“But the work starts here for 2026.

“We have got two years now to deliver all the things that people want.”

No changes have been made to the council’s cabinet but six new deputy portfolio holders have been appointed.

They include David Pickersgill (resources), Armaan Khan (planning and highways), Natalie Walton (culture, leisure and sport), Hannah Appleyard (communities, poverty and health), Helen Antcliff (children and young people) and Mohamed Ayub (climate change and environment).

Coun Jeffery said: “The deputies are going to play a bigger role because they are going to be the future.

“In 2026 there will be changes and we need to get people trained up and ready.