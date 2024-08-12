We Are Wakefield Ltd celebrates McManus Consulting’s collaborative move to the Nostell Estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We Are Wakefield Ltd is delighted to celebrate the incredible journey of Supporter Members, McManus Consulting as they transition to their new office at The Nostell Estate. This milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration and the supportive network fostered by We Are Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We Are Wakefield is a not-for-profit membership organisation that connects business, local authority, education, business and culture across the district through monthly events and a full member toolkit.

WAW members, McManus Consulting continue to help customers achieve their Digital Transformation ambition, by leading the way with innovations and new technologies. Their focus is to help and support customers and be there as a trusted advisor. Their mission is to be the most customer-focused technology provider in the UK, who offers unparalleled service to their clients. Add to this a real passion for applying innovation and automation to make processes simple!

A Community Effort

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multi Buiness Collaboration pictured at the We Are Wakefield event at Nostell Priory

McManus Consulting’s successful move into the district would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions of several We Are Wakefield member organisations. A perfect example of how members of the community collaborate:

Claire Sutherley DL and the We Are Wakefield Team : Bringing together such a wonderful community every month. The fantastic people introduced through We Are Wakefield have been instrumental in McManus Consulting’s office move.

: Bringing together such a wonderful community every month. The fantastic people introduced through We Are Wakefield have been instrumental in McManus Consulting’s office move. The Nostell Estate : Introduced by Claire and home to We Are Wakefield HQ, Suzanne Maxwell of McManus Consulting said, “The experience at The Nostell Estate has been exceptional. From the initial meeting at The Meridian Café to the seamless move facilitated by Estate Director Peter Molyneux & Assistant, Gayle Summers, the support has been outstanding. The warm welcome from other Nostell tenants has made the transition even smoother.”

: Introduced by Claire and home to We Are Wakefield HQ, Suzanne Maxwell of McManus Consulting said, “The experience at The Nostell Estate has been exceptional. From the initial meeting at The Meridian Café to the seamless move facilitated by Estate Director Peter Molyneux & Assistant, Gayle Summers, the support has been outstanding. The warm welcome from other Nostell tenants has made the transition even smoother.” Copperwire Creative : Owner and Creative Director, Martin Denton, provided stellar support with new branding, including banners, flyers, and social media, ensuring a strong visual presence for McManus Consulting.

: Owner and Creative Director, Martin Denton, provided stellar support with new branding, including banners, flyers, and social media, ensuring a strong visual presence for McManus Consulting. Workspace Furniture UK : Managing Director, Caroline Wherritt, and her team delivered impeccable service and support, from CAD drawings to the final setup, making sure everything was a perfect fit from the start.

: Managing Director, Caroline Wherritt, and her team delivered impeccable service and support, from CAD drawings to the final setup, making sure everything was a perfect fit from the start. Eitex : Jordan and the team played a crucial role in supplying all IT needs, overcoming challenges with dedication and expertise throughout the move.

: Jordan and the team played a crucial role in supplying all IT needs, overcoming challenges with dedication and expertise throughout the move. The Yorkshire Broker: Phil and Martin ensured comprehensive insurance coverage, proving that insurance professionals can indeed be engaging and supportive.

· We met Fiona from Get Ahead VA at We Are Wakefield. After speaking with Fiona about support to expand our business through her VA Services, we realised the capabilities of Fiona’s VAs. Her team has vast experience, and this fits in with our business expansion. Fiona and the team have played an instrumental part in our business growth, the service we have received from Janette and the call handlers have been recognised by ourselves and our customers.

Last but not least, The AD:VENTURE business support programme, who supported with a grant for the entire office; Gail and Tony were amazing and were there along the way - even when the McManus Team were on holiday they walked them through the process!

A Heartfelt Thank You

James McManus and Suzanne Maxwell of McManus Consulting extend their deepest gratitude to everyone involved in this journey. The support and collaboration from these eight businesses have been pivotal in making the move to The Nostell Estate a reality.

A Testament to Collaboration

WAW Managing Director, Claire Sutherley DL, said: “This achievement underscores the importance of working together with like-minded individuals and organisations. The friendships and professional relationships formed through We Are Wakefield have been invaluable, highlighting the true spirit of collaboration.”

Looking Ahead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Are Wakefield Ltd is proud to have played a part in this success story and looks forward to fostering more such collaborations in the future. Together, we continue to build a thriving community where businesses can grow, connect, and succeed.

For more information, please contact:Claire Sutherley DL, Managing Director, We Are Wakefield LtdTel 01924 965585 Email [email protected] www.wearewakefield.org.uk