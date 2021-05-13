'We can't wait to have our atmosphere back' - Wakefield pubs get ready to welcome customers back inside

Shaun Slater at the Black Rock

Shaun Slater, landlord at the Black Rock on Cross Square in Wakefield city centre said: “With a 30 people limit I expect we will be steady throughout the day.

“Last year many changed drinking habits and ventured out midweek instead of weekends. I’m looking forward to seeing people back inside the pub.”

Italian restaurant the Dolce Vita on Smyth Street is also set to open next week.

And all Marston’s pubs in the district will be open.

The chain includes Inns of Court, New Union, Ruddy Duck, College and the Calder & Hops in and around Wakefield city centre, and The Kings’s Arms and Malt House in Horbury.

Ralph Findlay, Marston’s chief executive, said: “Our teams can’t wait to fully open the doors and welcome back guests, it’s been a long time coming and we encourage everyone to safely visit and support their local."

Louise Waters, landlady at Harry’s Bar off Westgate, had an large outside decking area constructed at her pub and was able to open last month to host customers outside but is now looking to the future.