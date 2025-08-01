Wedding dresses transformed into heavenly angel gowns for tiny babies gone too soon

Lula Boo Angel Creations make beautiful gowns for babies gone too soon.

Heaven-sent sewers are turning donated bridal dresses into angel gowns for grieving parents

Lula Boo Angel Creations in Outwood have a mission – to provide comfort and support to grieving families who are going through stillborn and neonatal loss by gifting delicate outfits, made from donated wedding dresses, completely free of charge.

They also offer outfits for babies up to the age of two, crafted with love and care.

The idea came as creator Carla Haines suffered her own loss.

Lula Boo Angel Creations was started a year ago and now make items for ladies who miscarry from 13 weeks up to newborn.

"Many years ago, I lost my own baby at 24 weeks and I was never allowed to say goodbye to her and it always stayed with me.

"So, when I got married, I wanted to do something with my wedding dress and saw a group who did the same thing.

"A few years passed and I bought a wedding dress from a charity shop, made some gowns and it just went from there.”

They also make tiny cribs

"We also make emergency christening gowns for babies who live for a few hours or days and whose parents would like to have them christened before they pass.”

Carla and her team of sewers, knitters and crocheters also make other items for hospitals and charities, including driver syringe bags and under arm heart cushions for ladies having breast cancer treatment.

“Everything we do is from our own homes. We fund everything ourselves and there are people who are kind enough to donate items – as you can imagine, we go through a lot of ribbon and thread.

"Finding sewers is very difficult because of the amount of time involved making the gowns, the cost and also it takes an emotional toll it takes on you.”

Gowns are made whether they are for an emergency or someone wants their dress made into a gown.

Carla’s husband, Steve, also helps.

"He’s amazing. He picks up the wedding dresses, dismantles them and helps with packing and posting."

Carla said her aim has been for more gowns and cribs into hospitals and make people aware that help is out there if needed.

"After losing my own baby, there was always an ache in my heart and I just wanted to help others.

" I started making Angel gowns to bring a small bit of comfort to people in their worse moments of their life.”

To donate items or to find out more, visit the Lula Boo Angel Creations website.