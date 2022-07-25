Weekend closure of M62 slip roads near Wakefield

Work is to be carried out over two weekends at the M1/M62 Lofthouse Interchange from Friday, August 5.

National Highways will re-waterproof the slip road which leads from the roundabout at M62 junction 29 to the northbound carriageway of the M1, and the exit slip road from the M1 southbound to the M62 Eastbound and the Lofthouse roundabout.

National Highways Project Manager Kevan Chambers said: “By carrying out this essential maintenance we will be protecting the bridge, reducing the need for unplanned emergency work in the future and keeping our customers moving.

M62 slip roads near Wakefield will be closed for two full weekends to allow for essential maintainance, National Highways has said.

“We advise road users affected by the work to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time.”

The improvements will be carried out over two full weekends.

The slip road leading to the M1 northbound from the roundabout will be closed from 8pm on Friday, August 5 to 6am on Monday, August 8.

The slip road from the M1 southbound to the M62 Eastbound and the Lofthouse roundabout will be closed from 8pm on Friday, August 12 to 6am on Monday, August 15.

Diversions will be clearly signed.