Welcome to the world, Nolan - the first baby born at Pinderfields Hospital in 2025

By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT
Proud parents Lana Willis and Leon Leake have been given the best start to the New Year – the birth of their bouncing baby boy.

Nolan Thomas Leake was born at 1.30am on January 1 - the first baby of 2025 at Pinderfields Hospital.

Lana went into labour more than a week early with Nolan not being due until January 9.

The Featherstone couple, who are engaged, already have two boys, Reuben Thomas Leake, aged seven, and four-year-old George Thomas Leake.

Baby Nolan was the first baby of 2025 born at Pinderfields Hospital.

Lana said: “Thank you so much to staff at Pinderfields for looking after both me and Nolan!

"It was my second C-section and I felt so chilled – thank you!

“The staff were brilliant and we couldn’t have asked for better care.”

