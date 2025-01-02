Welcome to the world, Nolan - the first baby born at Pinderfields Hospital in 2025
Nolan Thomas Leake was born at 1.30am on January 1 - the first baby of 2025 at Pinderfields Hospital.
Lana went into labour more than a week early with Nolan not being due until January 9.
The Featherstone couple, who are engaged, already have two boys, Reuben Thomas Leake, aged seven, and four-year-old George Thomas Leake.
Lana said: “Thank you so much to staff at Pinderfields for looking after both me and Nolan!
"It was my second C-section and I felt so chilled – thank you!
“The staff were brilliant and we couldn’t have asked for better care.”
