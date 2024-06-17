Well done, Edie! West Bretton Junior and Infants School gymnast wins gold at English Silver and Gold Tumbling Championships 2024

By Catherine Gannon
Published 17th Jun 2024, 17:30 BST
A Wakefield pupil is celebrating after winning gold at the national tumbling championships.

Edie Satterthwaite, 10, a pupil at West Bretton Junior and Infants School, has also being praised by the school for her hard working approach to her studies as well as her sport.

Assistant Headteacher, Matthew Dawson, said: “We are incredibly proud of her.”

He added that Edie was wonderful to teach and has an incredibly focused work ethic.

Edie Satterthwaite, a pupil at West Bretton Junior and Infants School, won gold at the national tumbling championships this month.Edie Satterthwaite, a pupil at West Bretton Junior and Infants School, won gold at the national tumbling championships this month.
Edie Satterthwaite, a pupil at West Bretton Junior and Infants School, won gold at the national tumbling championships this month.

Edie gained a gold medal in her age category at the English Silver and Gold Tumbling Championships 2024, which took place from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

Outside of her studies, the Year 5 pupil works hard training with Wakefield Gymnastics Club, and is also excelling in hockey at the Slazenger Hockey Club, where she plays with a team two years above her age.

