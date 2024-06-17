Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wakefield pupil is celebrating after winning gold at the national tumbling championships.

Edie Satterthwaite, 10, a pupil at West Bretton Junior and Infants School, has also being praised by the school for her hard working approach to her studies as well as her sport.

Assistant Headteacher, Matthew Dawson, said: “We are incredibly proud of her.”

He added that Edie was wonderful to teach and has an incredibly focused work ethic.

Edie gained a gold medal in her age category at the English Silver and Gold Tumbling Championships 2024, which took place from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.