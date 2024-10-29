Wentbridge House Hotel: ‘Dilapidated’ lodge to be converted into luxury bridal suites

Plans to transform a ‘dilapidated’ building at a luxury hotel into bridal suites have been given the go-ahead.

Wakefield Council has granted permission for the development at Wentbridge House Hotel.

The four-star country hotel in Wentbridge village, near Pontefract, is a popular venue for weddings and other functions.

The plan involves renovating a two-storey former lodge behind the main hotel building to create two bridal suites with en-suite bathrooms, outdoor patio seating areas and sheltered hot tubs.

Plans to convert a former lodge behind Wentbridge House Hotel into two bridal suites have been approved. Image: DMS Architecture

The proposal also includes building a bridal dressing and make-up suite on the ground floor.

Other works include creating a feature garden and landscaping outside the building.

A heritage statement submitted on behalf of applicant James Page said: “The property is currently in a state of disrepair and is used as a storage area for the hotel’s kitchen and restaurant facilities.”

The property is on greenbelt land and lies within the Wentbridge Conservation Area.

Plans convert a former lodge behind Wentbridge House Hotel into two bridal suites have been approved. Image: DMS Architecture

The statement adds: “The village of Wentbridge, that has strong connection with the history of Robin Hood, is home to a collection of listed buildings within the conservation area which inclue churches, cottages and the Old Parish Rooms.

“There are many different styles and materials within this village that create a unique character throughout the area.

“The proposed works will be in keeping with the characteristics of the existing house, out buildings and the properties within the village of Wentbridge.”

A council planning officer’s described the proposals as “relatively modest.”

Recommending the scheme for approval, the officer said: “The re-use of the building is considered beneficial and will improve the overall character and appearance of the Wentbridge Hotel site.”

Wentbridge House is thought to date back to 1700 and became the home of the Leatham family in 1883.

Edmund Leatham was a partner in Yorkshire banking firm Leatham Tew and Co, which became part of Barclays Bank

The building was used as an army headquarters during World War Two and converted into a hotel in 1960.

It was bought by the Page family in 1993.