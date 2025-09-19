'We're all doing our best - you're not alone': Dad and teenage daughter start podcast to help parents and their kids

The podcast talks about all things parents and teenagers are going through.

A dad and his teenage daughter are sharing their chats with a new podcast from their home in Stanley as they navigate their way through life.

Going by the name of ‘Let’s Talk About It – T&A’, to keep anonymous, dad and his 15-year-old daughter decided to share their chats on social media platforms to let others know they are not alone with their fears, worries and experiences.

Dad said: "My daughter has her struggles with anxiety and one day we were just talking and I said we should put something out there as a way of saying to others it's not only you going through these things.

"There will be other kids out there who feel alone with their struggles and this is a way of sharing all those teenage issues and hopefully they will realise, it’s not just them going through them, they are not alone.”

The duo talk about things that matter to kids and their parents - from fears and worries to more fun things such as why they can't turn off a light when leaving a room!

The first podcast, which was posted earlier this week, the teen talks about how Covid affected her schooling and the transition of moving from Year 6 to start Year 7 at high school, bringing with it many changes to day-to-day school life, from making new friends to new, stricter rules.

"It's just a normal conversation," dad said.

"We sit with a mobile phone recording and just talk, hopefully covering things that other people can relate to.

"She's a good kid and talks to us a lot to both my wife and I. She's outgoing, but still has her struggles and I hope doing this will help her as well as others."

The podcast plans to cover other subjects each week, posting them on You Tube, Spotify and TikTok.

"It’s light hearted,” dad said.

"We’re thinking of other subjects we can cover and we’re pretty open about things. My daughter especially.”

The 15-year-old talks openly on the podcast about issues affecting her life.

They say: "Join us every week to listen to the things that matter in the real world, things that matter to you, your kid, or your mum and dad.

"Remember, we're all doing our best and please know, you're not alone."

You can listen to the podcast via these links: