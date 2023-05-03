News you can trust since 1852
We're flying the flag for King Charles: Pontefract coronation display gains community support ahead of royal weekend

A civic society’s ‘decoration squad’ has shown a ‘lotta bottle’ to unveil a royally fantastic display on Pontefract Town Hall ahead of this weekend’s coronation celebrations.

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The ‘squad’, overseen by Phil Cook, vice chair of Pontefract Civic Society, has been busy gathering parts from plastic bottles, donated by the community, in order to create a giant flag display on the landmark building.

The display, which has just been completed, includes more than 2,500 recycled bottles, individually painted in red, white or blue bottoms to represent the Union flag.

Mr Cook said: “I’m so pleased with the community response, and that of our small band of active volunteers, who have also erected a number of union flags, though we just couldn’t replicate the comprehensive programme that we did for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee”

Pontefract Civic Society members have decorated the town hall ahead of King Charles coronation on Saturday May 6.Pontefract Civic Society members have decorated the town hall ahead of King Charles coronation on Saturday May 6.
Pontefract will see other events taking place throughout the bank holiday weekend, which will include a live screening at Pontefract Castle of the coronation ceremony, with the historic landmark also hosting ‘A Right Royal Day Out’ on Sunday, May 7, which encourages locals to celebrate with food vendors and a watch-a-long of Paddington.

Locals are still being encouraged to continue to donate plastic bottle bottoms, or get involved in creating these installations.

""The plastic bottle bottoms are recycled as best we can, and in fact, some had to be take from a former liquorice display, which now means we’re collecting again, especially those painted white,” Mr Cook added.

To get involved, contact the civic society via email: [email protected] or by phoning 01977 708658 for further information.

