Coronation fever is sweeping the district ahead of the royal ceremony with a flux of celebrations and parties set to take place this bank holiday weekend.

In Wakefield, Pontefract Castle is set to take centre stage as the historic landmark hosts a right royal party in honour of the new monarch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Westminster Abbey crowning ceremony will be screened live from 11am on Saturday May 6, with coronation celebrations continuing the following day, Sunday May 7, with a free event for the community, called ‘A Right Royal Day Out’ (noon to 10pm).

Wakefield Cathedral is preparing for the coronation of King Charles.

Most Popular

The huge celebration will welcome the community with food vendors and a showing of Paddington.

The vast celebration has already inspired decorations fit for a King throughout the district, with displays in Pontefract and Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the district, libraries will also be decorated for the occasion and will be hosting some ‘Right Royal Activities’ throughout the bank holiday.

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s Corporate Director for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “There are so many ways to get involved and celebrate the Coronation.

Pontefract Civic Society members have decorated the town hall ahead of King Charles coronation on Saturday May 6..

"There’s children’s activities in our libraries, and museums and to do at home. We hope everyone has a great weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable landmark will be the focal point for Wakefield’s Coronation celebrations.

“It will be wonderful for our local communities to mark the historic occasion together.”

Elsewhere across the district, a variety of royally incredible events have been announced.

Wakefield Cathedral will host a Coronation Concert on the eve of the event, Friday, May 5, which will be a musical celebration and an ‘immersive opportunity’ for visitors to experience the grandeur of the venue alongside stunning music featured in the actual coronation service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim Director of Music James Bowstead said: "This concert will be a fantastic opportunity to hear the cathedral choir performing a wide range of music with a royal connection, including some of those traditional pieces which will be heard at the coronation itself the next day.”

The cathedral will also host a live screening of the coronation ceremony the following day from 11am, with a full peal of its bells at 4pm.

Many street parties are also set to take place including one at The Lupset pub on Horbury Road.

The pub will raise a glass to the new King and host a ‘Big Garden Party’ on Sunday, May 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event features inflatables, charity stalls and a live performance by the UK’s top Oasis tribute band in the garden.

Gemma Woodhouse, landlady of The Lupset, said: “Hosting such an historic occasion like the coronation is a true high point for me so I’m extremely excited to see the garden full again with the whole community!”

In addition to the organised events, the council is helping people across the district to plan their coronation weekend with a dedicated webpage.

People are encouraged to start planning now and can find information about organising a street party or joining an organised event via the council’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad