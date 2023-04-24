Raising a glass to the King: Wakefield pub The Lupset pub announces a right royal party with non-stop coronation celebrations.
A Wakefield pub is ready for a right royal knees up including a huge garden party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
The countdown to the May 6 ceremony is on across the district with dozens of events being announced.
The Lupset is taking coronation fever to a new extreme, with a ‘non-stop coronation party – a weekend full of activities and events for the family.
The pub, on Horbury Road, will welcome royalist and party-lovers alike throughout May 5 to May 8 over the extended holiday weekend to mark the crowning of King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort, Camilla.
Activities begin on Friday May 5, with a retro hits theme night will take place to see in the bank holiday weekend.
On Coronation day, the pub will host a garden party for children, which will include games, an inflatable slide and castle, as well as a water fight.
On Sunday May 7, the Lupset will host its ‘Big Garden Party’, to celebrate the new King.
The event features inflatables and games galore, charity stalls, in association with KidzAware, that include a tombola and hook a duck, as well as performances by the Infinity All Stars Cheerleaders and the majorettes.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic blanket for that ‘real garden party feel’ but food stalls will be available.
Finally, on May 8, the pub is set to host a kids’ charity football game.
The match aims to raise money for the local community in association with junior football team Walton Utd Under 11s, .
Gemma Woodhouse, landlady of The Lupset, said: “I’ve grown up in Lupset so to now be working on bringing back that special community feel it had 20 years ago when my family ran it and all drank here, made possible by the commitment of Mustard Pubs, is a true honour.
“To be able to do all that whilst hosting such an historic occasion like the coronation is a true high point for me so I’m extremely excited to see the garden full again with the whole community.”
- Are you holding a street party or planning an event to celebrate the coronation? Tell us your plans and share your photos. Email: [email protected]