'We're officially open!' Castleford Tigers, Bluey and free ice cream help celebrate Vue cinema's arrival

By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 16:22 BST
To mark its arrival in Castleford, Vue hosted a family event today with special guests and freebies.

Vue teamed up with Castleford Tigers and Xscape Yorkshire to celebrate with a host of activities.

Castleford Tigers mascot JT was on hand, plus some of the players, there was Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and F’Real milkshake samples available to try.

There was also a special visit from fan favourite Bluey!

Castleford will be only the second Vue in the UK to bring the brand-new large format experience, EPIC by Vue, to its customers.

Alongside EPIC, Vue Castleford will have 13 other screens, each featuring Vue’s VIP seating.

Chris Musgrave, General Manager at Vue Castleford, said: "We’re thrilled to have opened our doors here in Xscape and to see so many families, film fans and members of the community join us for a special celebration.

"We’re especially proud to bring EPIC by Vue to Castleford, only the second of its kind in the UK, and we can’t wait for our customers here to experience the breathtaking screen and sound quality.

"We look forward to welcoming guests back to enjoy the ultimate big screen experience for years to come."

Take a look at these photos from the day:

