West Yorkshire Mayor and Home Secretary help celebrate major milestone for Victim Support charity in Castleford

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, joined the Home Secretary last week to celebrate a major milestone for the Victim Support charity in Castleford.

Tracy Brabin has invested £6.6m into the Victim Support charity, who have marked their 50th anniversary with a number of nationwide events, including at Junction 32 on Friday (November 1).

Both Mayor Brabin and Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary and MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, met with the charity’s staff and volunteers to hear about the services they offer and support provided to local victims of crime.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “I want victims of crime to know they are not alone and can ask for help if they need it.

Victim Support marked their 50th anniversary at Junction 32 with Mayor, Tracy Brabin and Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper.

“It's vital everyone knows these services are available to help people cope and recover, but also to know someone has their back during what can be an incredibly stressful and often traumatic time.

“That’s why I was so pleased to have the opportunity to thank the charity’s staff and volunteers in person for all the amazing support they give to victims of crime.”

Founded in Bristol in 1974 by a group of volunteers, Victim Support, known then as the Bristol Victim Support Scheme, was the country’s first charity for victims of crime.

Communities across the country were encouraged to set up their own Victim Support Schemes and in 1979 the National Association of Victims Support Schemes was born – by 1986 every county in England and Wales had at least one of these schemes.

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, added: "Thank you to all those who volunteered and worked for Victim Support as we reach their 50th anniversary.

"They do incredible work to help people in tough times when they’ve been hit by crime, and they provide vital support for victims of serious crimes such as domestic and sexual abuse.

"The Government has set a mission nationally to halve serious violence in a decade. And it's great to see the work Mayor Tracy Brabin is doing locally with Victim Support to help communities and keep people safe."

Today, the charity helps around 140,000 people every year, offering support across a vast range of crime types including domestic abuse, sexual violence, fraud and hate crime as well as delivering support to anyone bereaved by murder or manslaughter through its flagship National Homicide Service.

Lesley McLean, Victim Support Area Manager for West Yorkshire, said: “It was an honour to welcome the Home Secretary and the Mayor of West Yorkshire, who generously funds our vital services, to our anniversary celebrations.

"Both spent time speaking to our staff and volunteers and hearing more about the specialist support on offer for victims of crime in West Yorkshire.

“The event also provided the opportunity to speak to members of the public about local victims’ services – we’d like to say a huge thank you to our partner charities and statutory agencies for joining us and to Junction 32 for hosting.

“It is truly inspiring to reflect on the many thousands of victims we have helped throughout the years. We look forward to continuing this legacy and providing vital, life changing support to anyone who has been the victim of crime in this county.”

To find out more about Victim Support services available in West Yorkshire, visit https://www.victimsupport.org.uk/west-yorkshire/