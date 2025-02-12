West Yorkshire Pet Ambulance gets new vehicle

By James Carney
Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 19:02 BST
A pet ambulance service that helps animals in need across West Yorkshire has a new vehicle.

The new West Yorkshire Pet Ambulance Service ambulance will provide lifesaving care for pets in the Wakefield and North Kirklees districts, and beyond.

It features a number of improvements, including a bespoke transport crate made by Scrollaform Huddersfield and signwriting by the Original Graphic Company in Bradford.

It includes built in CCTV, oxygen, and a medical stretcher allowing the transporting and treatment of pets on the move.

The new ambulanceplaceholder image
The new ambulance

Daniel Jordan, veterinary technician at the service, said: “We are delighted to have this new vehicle on the road already. It's covered just over 1,200 miles in the few weeks it's been in operation.

"Many new features have been added to this new ambulance and we are delighted it will go on to help many pets across the Yorkshire region.

"Our sincere thanks to everyone who made this possible we couldn't have done it without you.”

Last month the team rushed to the aid of a 12-year-old called Tiny Rottweiler who had collapsed in Castleford when his owners were stuck inside because of the snow.

The new ambulanceplaceholder image
The new ambulance

The dog had severe pain and lameness in his front leg and was unable to lift his weight.

Mr Jordan said: “A 12-year-old Rottweiler had collapsed suddenly at home and his owners had been frantically trying to get him to an emergency animal hospital on the outskirts of Wakefield city centre.

"We were onscene in 25 minutes and were able to provide emergency treatment and take the dog to the emergency hospital in Wakefield.

“We are hoping for a speedy recovery and have everything crossed for him.”

Tiny's X-rayplaceholder image
Tiny's X-ray

The ambulance service helped 13 animals across Yorkshire during the bad weather last month.

Mr Jordan said demand for the service has been extremely high because many veterinary services were either closed or unable to reach certain areas.

He added: “Thankfully we were able to attend all our callouts which included as far as Rochdale, Manchester, Wakefield, York and Leeds.

“The bad weather meant many roads and services were affected making it difficult for owners to access regular services in their areas.

The team is on call 24 hours a day and provides a range of services to pets.

Phone 0113 460 1615 or visit westyorkshirepetambulance.com

