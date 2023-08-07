“Let’s Talk!” was launched in April and gives the volunteer officers the opportunity each month to openly discuss incidents they have attended which have exposed them to traumatic scenes or events.

Citizens in policing liaison officer, Irene Fleming, who is responsible for the management of Wakefield and roads policing specials, said: “I realised that by creating a peer support group for specials we could further bolster the welfare and well-being support that is already available to our special constables.

“Previous to ‘Let’s Talk!’, specials could utilise a number of these services, which are readily available to them and all West Yorkshire Police officers and staff.

"However, I am acutely aware that there can still be a stigma in asking for help and I see this within the special constabulary.

“There is still a belief in some officers that it shows strength to carry on regardless of what they are experiencing mentally. But the real strength is walking through that door and asking for help and support.”

The ‘Let’s Talk!’ group was formed following a one-off well-being event for Special Constables which was held in Wakefield in March.

Buddy, the West Yorkshire Police welfare dog.

West Yorkshire Police Health and Well-being attended the event to discuss all the services available to both paid and volunteer officers and staff, with Buddy the West Yorkshire Police Welfare Dog also in attendance.

Ms Fleming added: “Although the well-being services which West Yorkshire Police have are fantastic, I know that a lot of officers simply cope with these daily traumatic incidents by talking to each other and this peer support continues into the next shift.

"However, special constables don’t have this privilege - they volunteer a shift, then return to their paid role which can be a million miles away from policing and what they have witnessed.

"I knew I had to think of a way to bridge this gap, and ‘Let’s Talk!’ does just that.