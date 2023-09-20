Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to the scene at Wrenthorpe Park, Wakefield on Monday morning, September 18.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.59am Monday, police received a concern for safety report after a man was found unconscious in Wrenthorpe Park.

Officers and ambulance attended and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

