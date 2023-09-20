News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire Police issue statement after man's body found in sleepy Wakefield village park

West Yorkshire Police have issued a statement after a man's body was found in a Wakefield park.
By Shawna Healey
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Police were called to the scene at Wrenthorpe Park, Wakefield on Monday morning, September 18.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.59am Monday, police received a concern for safety report after a man was found unconscious in Wrenthorpe Park.

Officers and ambulance attended and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

