West Yorkshire Police have announced the sad passing of Police Horse Ledston.

Ledston joined West Yorkshire Police in 2009, aged four, known then as Freddie, before being renamed Ledston after the Castleford village.

Throughout his 15 years of dedicated service, Ledston attended 400 football matches as well as countless protests, demonstrations, concerts, national ceremonial events and more.

He also helped teach many prospective, new and experienced riders over the years in the riding school and became the Force’s most dependable school horse.

In March last year, he was involved in a collision with a vehicle near East Ardsley, but made a full recovery and was back on duty just a few months later.

Taking to social media to announce his passing, West Yorkshire Police said: “ It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden death in service of Police Horse Ledston.

"Our Mounted Section have described Ledston as the kindest, most gentle and honest horse you could hope to meet.

“He leaves an enormous hole in the hearts of many of our colleagues and will be greatly missed.”