Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 1,200 presents have been delivered to disadvantaged children and those spending Christmas in hospital thanks to the efforts of rugby-playing officers and staff from West Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Christmas appeal run by the force’s Rugby League Team is now in its eighth year and saw presents distributed to Pinderfields and Leeds Children’s hospitals as well as the Children’s Heart Surgery fund and St George’s Community Centre in Lupset..

Earlier in the month the team took part in the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund Christmas party, taking charge of Santa’s grotto and giving each child a present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also delivered presents to St George’s Centre to be distributed out into the community to families in need.

Santa and members of the team at Pinderfields Hospital

On Friday, December 20, the team were on the wards at the Leeds Children’s Hospital and Pinderfields Hospital in conjunction with the MY Hospitals Charity where they were joined by Father Christmas, mascot Alfie the lion and a team of elves.

They spread some festive cheer among patients and left presents and selection boxes to be distributed across the Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust area.

Speaking on behalf of the team Detective Constable Alex Daniels said: “The Christmas Appeal is now in its eighth year and it’s always humbling to see the difference it makes to so many families at what can be a really difficult time of year.

“Thank you to everybody who generously made a donation or gave up their time to bring some Christmas cheer to those who need it most.”