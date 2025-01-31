West Yorkshire Police share warning following rise of anti-social behaviour in Knottingley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Wakefield East branch of West Yorkshire Police have asked Knottingley residents for “community intelligence”, following an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Posting to social media, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Over recent weeks we have seen an increase in youth anti-social behaviour related calls within the Hilltop area of Knottingley.

"Mainly in and around the Morrisons and Lidl supermarkets.

“This must STOP now!”

The issue was raised to police by local residents and supermarket staff, earlier this month.

In response, neighbourhood policing team officers shared that they will be out “in force” to tackle the ongoing issue, with a “zero-tolerance approach” being taken.

West Yorkshire Police continued: “We would like your support with any community intelligence to identify these groups.

"If you get a knock at your door from us, if your child is part of this group, take notice of this warning.

"We will take further action for any offenders involved in crime.”

Anyone with information should contact police, via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/my-neighbourhood/wakefield/wakefield-east/contacts