West Yorkshire Police thank community for help in finding missing child in Pontefract

Over 100 people helped the police find a missing boy, after he went missing in Pontefract on New Year’s Day.

Police were made aware of the incident after the boy was seen walking alone through the streets at night on January 1.

Dozens of police officers began the search for the child, alongside 100 members of the community.

Posting their thanks to social media, the Wakefield East branch said: “West Yorkshire Police would like to thank the local community for their efforts on January 1.

"The Police were alerted by a member of public to a young male being seen walking alone through the street late at night dressed in only a onesie.

"Numerous officers attended as did colleagues from the National Police Air Service to search for the male.

"During the search the Police were assisted by the local community where approximately 100 people assisted in searching for the male.

"It transpired after numerous enquiries that the young male was home, safe and well.”

