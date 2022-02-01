West Yorkshire’s first large vaccination centre at Wakefield marks one year anniversary

Staff have administered thousands of vaccines at the Wakefield Centre

Thousands of people have been vaccinated since the centre at Navigation Walk, Wakefield was opened on January 26, 2021

Staff from The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and Spectrum Community Health CIC have delivered 171,950 life-saving vaccinations to Wakefield people at the centre.

It was one of four opened across West Yorkshire in early 2021 to offer thousands of appointments at city centre locations.

The others were at John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield; Jacob’s Well, Bradford; and Elland Road Stadium, Leeds, followed by an additional centre at Airedale General Hospital later in the year

Carol McKenna, senior responsible officer for the West Yorkshire Vaccination Programme paid tribute to the hard work of staff at the centres and said they had played a vital role in protecting people.

She said: “The large-scale vaccination centres have been instrumental in the vaccine rollout and getting people across the region vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“Thousands of people across West Yorkshire have been protected against COVID-19 and reduced their risk of dying or being admitted to hospital.

Dr Linda Harris, Spectrum chief executive, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have supported the NHS during this extraordinary time, and to help make it as easy as possible for residents across the district to get their life-saving vaccinations at a convenient location.”

Carol McKenna, senior responsible officer for the West Yorkshire Vaccination Programme is appealing for anyone who hasn’t had all or any of their jabs to come forward.

She added: “Unfortunately, our lives continue to be dominated by this awful virus.

“Every vaccination makes a difference and you can book an appointment at a time and place to suit you or visit one of the many walk-in clinics on offer.”

Book an appointment at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.