What are the best pets for older people?

Pets of all kinds can make the perfect companions for elderly people, but there are a few extra considerations needed when becoming the proud owner of a pet later in life.
Comparison website Lotte has analysed a series of metrics to determine what the perfect pet is for those in their senior years.
The included were cats, dogs, indoor birds, guinea pigs, rabbits, domestic fowl, fish, turtles and snakes.
To determine which pet came out on top, an individual score (from 1 to 10) was granted to metrics including the cost of keep, the best pets to support mental health, neediness and ease of care to create an overall score.
1. Dogs
With an overall score of 28, dogs were just one point behind the title spot. Of course, not all dogs are appropriate for elderly people with a broad range of personalities across the breeds. Dogs scored highly of course for best pets for mental health with a top score of 10. Dogs however can require a lot of attention, meaning they scored 6 for ease of care.
Pugs came out on top as the best dogs for seniors scoring high with a favourable energy level and love required. The next best, which all scored similar to each other, were cavaliers, poodles and poms. The dogs we deemed the least suitable for seniors are Yorkshire terriers and the Queen's favourite, corgis.
2. Chickens
Although chickens might seem like a handful, keeping chickens doesn’t demand lots of time. Chickens are more than happy to roam around the garden or their run, occupying themselves with finding morsels of food. However, chasing after chickens to get them back in their coops could be demanding for older owners. They also need a garden which not every senior person will have access to.
Photo: Adobe
3. Guinea pigs
Joint 3rd with birds are guinea pigs. While the small furries do need cleaning regularly meaning the ease of care scored low (6), they’re affordable pets that show affection and can make a great companion.
4. Rabbits
Rabbits came third in the scoring for animals that support our mental health with a score of 8. While not as popular as cats and dogs, rabbits can be an excellent support animal as they’re loving, gentle and small enough to sit on your lap - they also take up little space in the home so can be a perfect companion for an older person.
Photo: Adobe