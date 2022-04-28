What are the best pets for older people?

1. Dogs

With an overall score of 28, dogs were just one point behind the title spot. Of course, not all dogs are appropriate for elderly people with a broad range of personalities across the breeds. Dogs scored highly of course for best pets for mental health with a top score of 10. Dogs however can require a lot of attention, meaning they scored 6 for ease of care. Pugs came out on top as the best dogs for seniors scoring high with a favourable energy level and love required. The next best, which all scored similar to each other, were cavaliers, poodles and poms. The dogs we deemed the least suitable for seniors are Yorkshire terriers and the Queen's favourite, corgis.