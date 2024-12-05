What's going on at Wakefield Cathedral this December: Programme of events and services for Christmas

Wakefield Cathedral has a busy programme of events taking place during the festive season.

Here’s a round-up of what’s happening in the run-up to Christmas.

Messy Christmas: Saturday, December 7 at 11am.

Family-friendly activities and a free lunch. Pre-booking essential. Email [email protected].

Christmas at Wakefield Cathedral.

Light Up A Light Service: Sunday, December 8 at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Together with Wakefield Hospice to remember loved ones lost. Please note the change of time of the second service from previous years.

Civic Carol Service: Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm.

A traditional carol service with the Mayor of Wakefield, Featherstone Male Voice Choir, Crofton Silver Band and the children from Pinders Primary School. All welcome, no need to book.

Carols by Candlelight - first date: Friday, December 13 at 7pm.

Carols by Candlelight returns for 2024, an evening of carols and Christmas music with Wakefield Cathedral Choir. As well as entry, your ticket will also get you a free mince pie and a mulled wine during the interval to really get you into the festive spirit. This event sells out every year so be sure to secure your ticket as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

City Carols: Tuesday, December 17 at 1pm.

Seasonal singing for shoppers. An informal sing-along of all your favourites.

Christingle: Sunday, December 22 at 3.30pm.

A fun celebration of Christmas for all the family, suitable for all ages, with light, colour and candles. All welcome, no need to book.

Carols by Candlelight - second date: Friday, December 20 at 7pm.

One of our flagship festive events of the year, Carols by Candlelight returns for 2024, a fabulous evening of carols and Christmas music with Wakefield Cathedral Choir. Free mince pie and a mulled wine during the interval.

Midnight Mass: Christmas Eve at 11pm.

The Bishop of Leeds preaching.

Holy Communion: Christmas Day at 8am.

Festal Eucharist: Christmas Day at 10am.

With the Bishop of Ripon presiding.

The Cathedral will be open every day over Christmas

Christmas Day: 8am-12,30pm

December 26: 10am-12.30pm.

December 27: 10am-3pm.

December 28: 10am-3.30pm.

New Year’s Day: 10am-3pm.

All other days the Cathedral will be open 8am-4pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am-4pm Saturdays and 8am-4pm on Sundays.