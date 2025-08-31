What's on: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal in September

3 . Attention All Shipping: A Celebration of the Shipping Forecast - September 10

As the shipping forecast embarks on its second century, bestselling author and award-winning broadcaster Charlie Connelly’s hilarious and informative show brings the quirky broadcast vividly to life, celebrating what he regards as the greatest invention of the modern age. Delving into the history of the forecast and the extraordinary people who made it, Charlie celebrates its wide cultural impact and shares riproaring adventures from his own extraordinary journey. Photo: Shipping Show