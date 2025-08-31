What's on: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal in September

From musicals to tribute acts – there is something for everyone at the Theatre Royal this month.
1. Treasure Island - September 5 & September 6
Escape to Treasure Island with the multi award-winning physical comedy company, Le Navet Bete, and their swashbuckling, smash-hit comedy for all the family! Featuring dastardly pirates, tropical islands and a mermaid you’ll never forget, set sail on the Jolly Todger with Jim Lad, Long John Silver and a whole host of other characters for a hilarious voyage across the seas. Photo: Le Navet Bete
2. Yorkshire Imps in Concert - September 9
Performing at Theatre Royal Wakefield for the first time in over a decade, the Yorkshire Imperial Band brings the rich tradition of brass banding to the stage in Wakefield once again. The band promises an exceptional performance, showcasing superb soloists, contemporary pieces and traditional brass band favourites. Photo: Yorkshire Imperial Band
3. Attention All Shipping: A Celebration of the Shipping Forecast - September 10
As the shipping forecast embarks on its second century, bestselling author and award-winning broadcaster Charlie Connelly’s hilarious and informative show brings the quirky broadcast vividly to life, celebrating what he regards as the greatest invention of the modern age. Delving into the history of the forecast and the extraordinary people who made it, Charlie celebrates its wide cultural impact and shares riproaring adventures from his own extraordinary journey. Photo: Shipping Show
4. Hometown Glory - September 11
The audience can expect the most intimate of evenings – a candlelit recital of Adele’s delightful songbook, performed live by award-winning tribute act Natalie Black as Adele. Featuring hits like 'Set Fire to the Rain', 'Make You Feel my Love' and 'Someone Like You', expect a very special, golden evening of hits. Photo: Artistes International Limited