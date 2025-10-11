What's on: Enjoy a spooktacular Halloween at Junction 32 this half term

Junction 32 is bringing Halloween to life this October with a spooky Halloween cabin, complete with fun-filled craft activities for the whole family.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31, visit the ghostly wooden cabin, fully decorated with cobwebs, jack-o’-lanterns, spooky lights and Halloween décor. Inside, families can take part in spooky craft sessions.

The sessions, which will run daily from 10am-5pm, located by Marks and Spencer, will include scary storytelling, spooky bag decoration and creative crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the fun, sparkly witches and their cauldrons will guide you through your crafting sessions.

Halloween events at Junction 32 this half term.

Get ready to enjoy a spooktacular selfie station too, where a collection of themed photo board with face cut-outs, along with heaps of eerie finishing touches, will make for the spookiest Instagram picture you could ever take.

Darren Winter, Centre Director, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families from across Yorkshire to join us for a Halloween celebration that’s bigger, brighter, and spookier than ever before.”