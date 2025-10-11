What's on: Enjoy a spooktacular Halloween at Junction 32 this half term

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Junction 32 is bringing Halloween to life this October with a spooky Halloween cabin, complete with fun-filled craft activities for the whole family.

From Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31, visit the ghostly wooden cabin, fully decorated with cobwebs, jack-o’-lanterns, spooky lights and Halloween décor. Inside, families can take part in spooky craft sessions.

The sessions, which will run daily from 10am-5pm, located by Marks and Spencer, will include scary storytelling, spooky bag decoration and creative crafts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adding to the fun, sparkly witches and their cauldrons will guide you through your crafting sessions.

Halloween events at Junction 32 this half term.placeholder image
Halloween events at Junction 32 this half term.

Get ready to enjoy a spooktacular selfie station too, where a collection of themed photo board with face cut-outs, along with heaps of eerie finishing touches, will make for the spookiest Instagram picture you could ever take.

Darren Winter, Centre Director, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families from across Yorkshire to join us for a Halloween celebration that’s bigger, brighter, and spookier than ever before.”

Related topics:Junction 32InstagramYorkshire
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice