What's on: Enjoy a spooktacular Halloween at Junction 32 this half term
From Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31, visit the ghostly wooden cabin, fully decorated with cobwebs, jack-o’-lanterns, spooky lights and Halloween décor. Inside, families can take part in spooky craft sessions.
The sessions, which will run daily from 10am-5pm, located by Marks and Spencer, will include scary storytelling, spooky bag decoration and creative crafts.
Adding to the fun, sparkly witches and their cauldrons will guide you through your crafting sessions.
Get ready to enjoy a spooktacular selfie station too, where a collection of themed photo board with face cut-outs, along with heaps of eerie finishing touches, will make for the spookiest Instagram picture you could ever take.
Darren Winter, Centre Director, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families from across Yorkshire to join us for a Halloween celebration that’s bigger, brighter, and spookier than ever before.”