'What's your emergency?' West Yorkshire Police looking for contact officers in Wakefield

A vacancy has opened in Wakefield working at the contact management centre for West Yorkshire Police.

Working at Laburnum Road, you will respond to both emergency and non-emergency calls.

The job advertisement says: "You will literally be making a difference to - and in some instances actually helping to save - peoples’ lives.

"Many people may only use our services once in their lifetime; others might regularly need our assistance. Collectively, our ambition is to provide the highest possible quality of service to them all, so that we can protect and reassure the vulnerable, tackle crime and disorder and bring offenders to justice.

"You will have a critical role to play in making sure that the communities of West Yorkshire have confidence in their police service and that they are satisfied with the actions we take.

"This is not just about working in a call-centre; this is about exceptional public service and teamwork to ensure the best possible outcomes for people who need our help."

Training will be given in gathering critical information, carrying out risk assements and determining what immediate actions to take along with IT training for the Force's system.

The salary is £19,452 - £20,706 per annum plus 20% shift allowance and 13.45% weekend enhancements, as applicable (pro rata, as applicable)

You'll need to:

* Make sound decisions under pressure and think logically;

Focus on understanding the circumstances, people and risks before you;

Multi-task as an individual and with others

Candidates :

To be successful in this demanding role, you will already have

* Experience of computer packages such as Microsoft Office and the ability to successfully complete various IT courses required for this role.

* A minimum typing speed of 28 words per minute and a good command of English, both verbal and written.

The ability to work as part of a team.

Previous experience of working in a call-centre environment is useful but not a requirement.